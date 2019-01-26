AVON PARK — The special City Council meeting that was scheduled today has been postponed.
City Manager David Flowers posted an announcement stating, “due to the tragic events in our neighboring community and the impact it has had on our community, the special city council meeting scheduled for Saturday morning, Jan. 26, will be postponed until further notice.
The agenda for the cancelled meeting included 10 topics of discussion: City of Avon Park Charter, Community Redevelopment Agency, purchasing policy, street signs, Southside street lighting, clam truck trash pick-up, recycling, ethics training — councilmembers, airport FBO (fixed base operator), Brickell Building.
Flowers said the City Council will likely reschedule the meeting at its regular meeting on Monday.
