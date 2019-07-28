AVON PARK — The City Council will likely set the fire assessment rates for 2019-20 at its special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The special meeting includes other agenda items, including Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard's request that council reconsider the TRIM notice (initial property tax rate), which council set at its July 22 meeting with no change from the current tax rate of 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or .3 mills.
Barnard said Friday, "I think we made a mistake by not setting the maximum possible millage rate. It doesn't mean we are going to raise the millage rate."
Citizens have issues with the city's trash pickup as well as the maintenance of the Mall area, he said.
"We all know that the biggest problem is the fact that we don't have enough employees to do the job properly. I think everybody agrees with that," Barnard said.
Extra money was found in the budget, but the city could be well over $1 million short on the cost for the water and sewer line extension to the north, Barnard said. The city is waiting to hear if it has another possible grant to pay for the project.
"If we get the grant, that is great, and then if they don't want to raise the millage, then that is up to the other members of the council," Barnard said. "But, if we don't get the grant then we need to have the option available to discuss it because we also need more employees and ... water and sewage lines may need some repairs in the future."
As the City Council looks at its budget in the next few weeks then it can decide if the millage needs to be increased or remain the same, he said.
But, since it was voted not to raise the millage at all, that restricts the city manager from doing the job everybody wants him to do, Barnard said.
Also, the City Council will consider a motion to approve a waiver of the invitation to bid process reducing the number of days the bid is open from 24 days to 14 days for the realignment and extension of Taxiway F project, allowing staff to re-advertise bid for construction to comply with FAA's application process.
