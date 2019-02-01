AVON PARK — The special meeting of the Avon Park City Council that was postponed will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the same topics of discussion will be addressed at the rescheduled meeting.
The Brickell Building, which was discussed at Monday’s regular council meeting, was on the agenda for the special council meeting.
“I am hoping we get some resolution with this building,” she said. “It looks like we have made some good steps towards that by getting a letter to the insurance company. So hopefully we will be OK with that.”
The city needs to get rolling on it because it has been a decade, it is time to do something, Sutherland said.
The city has owned the Brickell Building for nearly four years, she noted. It was vacant for a long time when someone bought it around 2007 or 2008 and then the economy bottomed out. It has been vacant since 2008 or 2009.
The special meeting agenda includes discussion on the Community Redevelopment Agency.
During their campaigns last year for City Council, Sutherland and Councilman Stanley Spurlock said they believed the three advisory boards should be combined, but with keeping the budgets of the three CRA districts separate. They also believe the CRAs should not operate under the City Council, which currently serves as the CRA Board.
Along with Spurlock supporting a combined CRA, Sutherland said, she knows it has also been the sentiment of at least two other council members based on their public comments.
“I don’t know in the end what the outcome will be, but I do know that all three chair people of each of the individual CRAs is very willing to be participants in this process,” she said. “I think they are happy to see that there will be some traction if we are able to get to that.”
They have not been able to be effective as advisory boards so having autonomy would be significant for them, Sutherland said. They will be able to hire their own executive director with hopefully a unique skill set that can benefit both economic development and aviation.
The other topics of discussion for the special meeting are: City of Avon Park Charter, purchasing policy, street signs, southside street lighting, clam truck trash pickup, recycling, ethics training-council members and airport fixed base operator.
