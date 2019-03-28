AVON PARK — The Church Service Center/Station building, which was once a firehouse, may become a fire department museum, according to City Manager David Flowers.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Flowers said members of the Florida State Firefighters Association have a “great interest” in turning the building into a fire department museum. Not necessarily for the Avon Park fire district, but statewide.
There is only one known firefighter museum in the state, which is at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala, he said. It is in a room half the size of the Avon Park Council Chambers with one piece of old fire apparatus and hand-operated fire apparatus in display cases.
The Firefighters Association officials said they could fill the Station Building with memorabilia and old fire trucks, etc. and would probably rotate the pieces on display because they get donations all the time, Flowers noted.
The city’s insurance claim for the building’s damage from Hurricane Irma will be $300,000, he said. With the insurance money, the city can remove the damaged portions of the interior and get a roof dried in on it to where the Firefighters Association can decide where they want to go with it.
“If they do this, this would actually become a destination point for many, many people around the state who are interested in fire department memorabilia and firefighter memorabilia,” Flowers said. “I am excited about the possibility.”
The skateboard park across the street would probably have to become a parking lot for the facility, he added.
Flowers said he would be working on it and wanted the council to know that there is something better than the possibility of tearing the building down.
The two-story building was damaged and later shuttered by Hurricane Irma.
The building at the south end of Butler Avenue housed the Church Service Center, which has been operating from a metal storage shed behind the building.
Flowers said Jahna Concrete will be moving out of its office downtown to a new office north on the truck route. The building they are vacating, which is not far from the old fire station, will be given back to the city.
His immediate future plans call for relocating the Church Service Center to the old Jahna office, Flowers said. Files and items will be removed from the office within the next three weeks.
Church Service Center Director John Jeffo said he was very interested in relocating to the Jahna office, Flowers said. That is probably a temporary solution for them because they have other plans in the works.
Jeffo was at the storage shed Tuesday where food and clothing are distributed to the needy.
He pointed out the Jahna office just to the north where they will be relocating. Jeffo noted, that with the help of USDA food donations and donations from 18 churches, the center assisted 5,000 families last year.
