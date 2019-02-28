AVON PARK — From minor infractions such as peeling paint and overgrown lawns to major eyesores like dilapidated cars, the City of Avon Park aims to improve its code enforcement efforts.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilman Stanley Spurlock said the city is a year behind in addressing code violations and he believes a second special magistrate should be brought in to hear the cases that have yet to be resolved.
The city needs something with “some teeth in it” to make violators pay their fines so the city brings in revenue that would support another magistrate and offset the cost to the taxpayers, he said, and, “Maybe once and for all we will show the people we mean business in complying.”
City Manager David Flowers said the city’s special magistrate is working one day a month and recently did 20 cases in one day, but he will soon be working two days a month.
The goal is to get more of these cases, that have been out there for a year, brought forward, he said.
“In the new budget year, I want to ask for another code enforcement officer – code compliance officer – I think that is the more gentle way to say it these days,” Flowers said.
“I do believe with violations that I see daily in the city, without even looking for them, I just think we need more help out there to get more done.”
Flowers said Code Enforcement Coordinator Greg Warner, who started last week, will do a good job in coordinating the department with more citations being issued, but with that there will be more magistrate duties unless the people actually comply.
When a replacement is found for payroll clerk Marnita English, English will transfer to the new position of code enforcement supervisor, Flowers said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said they should check with the city’s current special magistrate to see if he could do more days or see what can be done to get caught up.
“It has been a little lackluster in the past years and we are turning over a new leaf now,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said to check how many days the special magistrate could commit to because it would be nice to have the same person doing the same cases in the same community. If he could do three days a month on average the city would get caught up, he said.
Council approved by a 3-1 vote to advertise for an additional special magistrate if the current special magistrate could not work additional days for the city. Councilwoman Brenda Gray voted “no” and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was absent.
