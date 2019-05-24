AVON PARK — Main Street at night will have a different look in the coming months with a switch to modern, long-lasting and high-efficient LED fixtures in the streetlights.
At a recent City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he contacted a lighting specialist with Duke Energy about upgrading the city’s streetlights from the sodium-type lights that have a yellow hue to LED lights, which are cost effective.
Barnard suggested starting the change over on Main Street from U.S. 27 to Memorial Drive.
Duke Energy records showed the city has 49 lights on Main Street. The monthly cost to changing those 49 streetlights to LEDs is $7.62 with no charge to physically change them out, he said. Duke Energy is happy to do this because it saves them money in the long run.
The Duke Energy lighting specialist recommended doing the whole city, which has about 600 lights at a monthly upgrade cost of less than $600.
“If we could change every city light in Avon Park for less than $100, why not upgrade us and be a city that is looking toward the future and being what we call a green city ... maybe in a year’s time we could have every city light changed out to an LED,” Barnard said.
For an example of what they look like, a couple of them are at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 27, he said. They are a flatter light with the LEDs shining down so they are not like a big glow and they use half the energy of the existing lights.
City Manager David Flowers said it is a fantastic bargain for lights that are not harsh, but are cooler.
Barnard said he would like to see Main Street upgraded before the Christmas parade because some of the areas have dark spots.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Main Street would be a testbed for the upgraded lighting.
The City Council unanimously voted to have the LED lights installed on Main Street.
Flowers said Wednesday that since the paperwork has been signed, to proceed. The hope is the new lights will be in place before the city’s Christmas parade (Dec. 2).
“If we like them and it looks really good we will do it citywide,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.