AVON PARK — Getting a generator for backup power for City Hall generated much discussion with council deciding to cancel the unit ordered by a previous city manager.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said he had done some research on it and there never was a motion by council to purchase a standalone generator for City Hall.
The city purchased three generators with $30,000 per unit the approved price, but the city ended up spending $38,600 instead of the $30,000, he said.
Public Works Superintendent Robert Trevino said those generators were purchased by Julian Deleon (a former city manager).
“We had no knowledge of those being purchased,” he said.
Spurlock said the big issue is that the city has a generator ordered from Tradewinds for nearly $51,000 and he doesn’t know why the city did that.
He wondered why the city is getting a 125-kilowatt generator when the engineering specifications show 104 KWs are needed.
Spurlock said in his research, there will not be a 15 percent restocking fee charged to the city.
He made a motion to cancel the generator and the transfer switch that had been ordered from Tradewinds and recommended getting bids for a 100 KW generator that includes installation.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard asked Spurlock where he got the information that there would be no restocking fee?
Spurlock said he spoke with the “head man” at Tradewinds.
Barnard said he agreed with Spurlock that the city needs to “start from scratch.”
Utilities Director Josh Turner said the generator has been built and is ready for delivery. Many cities and counties use generators made by Tradewinds, which guarantees that if the generator goes down after a storm they would bring a portable generator to City Hall.
Former mayor Tom Macklin said Spurlock was “overstepping his boundaries” by operating outside of what council members are supposed to do.
“These are decisions that the council has already made, the staff has initiated and the process is underway. If anybody should be contacting Tradewinds to determine whether or not there is a restocking fee or whether or not a transfer panel can be returned and the city should be reimbursed, it should be staff.
“We cannot allow council members, under the charter, to intercede in these types of situations,” he said.
Macklin said he appreciates Spurlock’s “due diligence,” but there is a chain of command that needs to be respected.
Spurlock asked Mayor Garrett Anderson to come to his defense.
Anderson said he had no problem with a council member contacting a company the city is buying something from to find out if there are any issues with the contract. That is simple fact finding.
Barnard said there are no city manager nor attorney comments included in the minutes from council meetings earlier in the year. The last time the generator was mentioned was March 26 when Deleon said it needed to go to bid. Nothing else about it was in the minutes, so something is not quite right there.
The city already received the transfer switch so it was removed from the original motion by a 4-1 vote with Councilwoman Brenda Gray voting “no.”
The City Council voted 4-1, with Gray voting “no,” to stop the generator purchase to put it out to bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.