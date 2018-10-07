AVON PARK — The continuing effort to place a monument downtown honoring servicemen and their dogs may clear another hurdle with the City Council scheduled to consider an agreement for the proposed feature.
The agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting states a request was made on May 14 by Battle of the Bands, Inc. to place a monument referred to as the “War Dog Memorial” on the Main Street Mall.
Florida Department of Transportation policies are very restrictive for such a placement, so Anna Marie Feeney, president of Battle of the Bands, proposed locating it on the front lawn of the City’s Community Center on Main Street.
On June 28, the City Council passed a motion introduced by Councilman Jim Barnard for placement of the memorial at the Community Center pending an engineering review and a review of the legal issues.
The agenda notes there is an agreement that was originally presented by the City Attorney to the Battle of the Bands and a copy of that agreement with revisions from the Battle of the Bands’ attorney.
The recommendation, by city administration, is being made to accept the original agreement as proposed by the City Attorney, which was drafted with the “City’s best interest in mind.”
The War Dog Memorial, featuring some similarities to the one in Washington D.C., is designed to honor the servicemen and their dogs who served along side of them.
}The stone monument, featuring a 5-foot tall soldier, two German shepherds and other figures, is being donated by The Battle of the Bands Inc., The Loyal Order of the Moose of Lake Placid and their sponsors.
Plans show the monument will be on a 20-foot square, 4-inch thick base.
Also on the City Council agenda:
• Resolution suspending Cyrus Wyche from the Southside CRA Advisory Board.
• Request to consider the Amended 2019 Holiday Calendar.
• First amendment to the City Attorney contract.
The Avon Park City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday in the City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.