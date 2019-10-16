By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The city will wait until next year’s election to have voters consider one of the proposed changes to the City Charter, which was incorrect on the ballot.
Ballot 9, which is titled “An Amendment to Clarify Residency Requirements For Electors of the City,” has no wording related to residency requirements and repeats much or the wording from Ballot 8, which addresses procedures and limitations for employment contracts.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr said he didn’t know how it happened other than the fact that he had made some changes sometime toward the end and he either didn’t save the changes or pulled up a previous version.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said from what he understands the only option is to simply not count that item.
Highlands Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said she spoke to the General Counsel at the state level for advice for the city.
At this point, the vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out and more than 100 have been returned already, she said. Reprinting the ballots is not possible.
“You do have the option, I believe, of removing and that removal would be simply a notice in the election booths at the election sites and any vote-by-mail going forward to advise the voter that any vote cast for that number nine amendment would not be counted,” she said. “Or, you could simply leave it as it is and change the Charter in the past.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked what “change the Charter in the past” meant.
Ogg said, “If you leave it as it is, and the amendment passed, it would probably change the Charter.”
Anderson said it would be best to remove it and do it next time because there is a presidential election next year so there will be a huge voter turnout.
Gray asked if there would be a cost to not count it.
Ogg said there should be no cost to have notices in the polling locations and polling booths.
Anderson said there could be more Charter changes next year and there is no city election next year. This Charter amendment relates directly to city elections so there is no downside to waiting, he said.
Council voted unanimously to exclude Ballot 9 from the vote.
