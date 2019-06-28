AVON PARK — A little used city parking lot may see more activity with the City Council agreeing to improvements so the pavement will serve a double duty as a basketball court.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said the Summit Street basketball court was discussed two weeks ago and he took a look at that court.
The court is in fine shape, but needs to be repainted and it needs new nets on the baskets, he said. A lady that lives nearby said the court is used often.
Does the city need another one?
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he also looked at the court. There is no fence around the Summit basketball court and there is no lighting.
Barnard said he would like to see a court on the city’s parking lot on Main Street (at South Central Avenue) because the parking lot would get used. It is currently used approximately once a year.
“It would be nice to drive down Main Street and see our children using that court on a daily basis or weekend basis or whatever,” he said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland noted the Main Street location has a restroom facility, which is lacking at the Summit court.
The city spent $15,000 on a Christmas parade float last year and will spend about that much on decorations for Main Street this year. For that amount of money a fence can be erected and the lights hooked up for a situation where children can also use it at night.
Sutherland asked if the new CRA Advisory Board can look into it to have the Main Street CRA pay for it?
Barnard responded the CRA could do that, but he brought this up a year ago and it went nowhere.
He brought it up again three months ago hoping it would be done when kids got out from school for the summer.
Barnard made a motion to spend the money to put up lighting and fence for a basketball court at the existing parking lot on Main Street. Sutherland seconded the motion.
The council passed the motion by a 4-1 vote with Councilwoman Brenda Gray voting “no.”
Sutherland said the MLK basketball court does not have lights so the city should get an estimate for that as well because it is used often.
Barnard said he agrees.
