AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park will rebid for various sized generators for City Hall in the event of a power outage.
After Hurricane Irma in 2017, Avon Park purchased some portable generators, but has cancelled the order for a nearly $51,000, 125 kilowatt generator that would have powered the entire City Hall.
In recent weeks, Councilman Stanley Spurlock had questioned the cost. Most of the council members decided the city’s procurement policy was not followed when the generator was ordered under a previous administration.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said he believes there is a need for a generator, but maybe not to the specifications of the last one (that was cancelled).
“In speaking with city employees, yes there were some issues after [Hurricane] Irma, five or six days with no power, which made it very difficult for them to get the tasks done that they needed to get done,” he said. “Some people were excused from work because it was too hot in the building.”
Flowers sought direction from the council to seek bids for a permanent generator for City Hall or use a smaller portable with an extension cord.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city needs to be able to function in the event of an emergency. The city may not have another hurricane in 30 years, but may get one next year, and it is up to council to decide if the city needs that safety net.
“For several days it was quite hellacious for the city employees to get their jobs done and I don’t think they were able to do everything they should have been able to do during that time because of the loss of power,” he said.
But, the city probably doesn’t need the type of generator that was previously called for in the specifications, Anderson said.
Flowers said there are options that are considerably cheaper than the last generator and he is sure the electrical work will be cheaper.
Anderson said he would like to see another round of bidding.
Council decided to get bids for three sizes of generators — one that would power the entire building, a downsized unit and a portable unit.
