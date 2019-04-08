AVON PARK — The house on the property at 18 E. Pine Street that has been offered to the city as a gift was constructed with materials containing asbestos.
City Manager David Flowers said the asbestos issues are minor and only require precautionary measures if demolition is done.
“I am not aware of any proposed use for the building at this time,” he said. “The city council will discuss their ideas on accepting it as a donation or not, and from there I will proceed with their direction.”
The property/structure is on tonight’s City Council agenda.
A demolition asbestos survey of the structure, prepared by O2 Consulting, Inc. Wesley Chapel, states a preliminary site inspection determined the plaster system, caulking, flooring and roofing are suspected to contain asbestos.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard Friday said he hadn’t had a chance to review the full report, but some of it may not be real bad so the priority is to know the cost to clean it up and keep it safe.
“If we do have to clean it up I think we would have to demolish the building,” he said, but he needs more information first and will discuss it with Flowers and his fellow councilmembers at tonight’s meeting to see if it is worth cleaning up.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, it just depends on how much it is going to cost to tear it down.
There was someone who was interested in buying it, but a builder inspected it and determined the structure was not in good shape to renovate, she said.
If the demolition cost is more than the actual value of the property she wouldn’t accept it, Sutherland said.
The donation has been pending for quite some time.
Jerry Brokaw approached the city more about year and a half ago offering to donate his wood-frame house and property at 18 E. Pine St.
The City Council took a temporary pass in December 2017 on accepting the donated property so then city attorney Glinda Pruitt could check for encumbrances and prepare an agreement.
Council voted in March 2018 to accept the donation.
In a Nov. 7 letter to then city manager June Fisher, Brokaw said the closing agent never contacted him and it has been over a year.
At a December council meeting, Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr recommended that a Phase I environmental study of the property should be conducted to make sure there are no contaminants that would end up costing the city to clean up.
Council voted unanimously for an environmental evaluation of the property.
Brokaw said in December 2017 that the house was built in 1900. A doctor bought it around 1910 and the structure served as Avon Park’s first hospital, a private hospital.
