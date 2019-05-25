AVON PARK — The city will seek an opinion from the State Attorney General on how to proceed in consolidating its three CRA advisory boards into one autonomous CRA board.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said after doing the research on the issue, it turns out there is no process for going backward. There is a process for establishing an independent board when a CRA is first established and there is a process if you decide you don’t want that independent board to go to the city council.
But there is no process to go backward from the city council to an independent board, he told the Avon Park City Council earlier this week.
Normally you would do it the same way as going from one to the other, but as a dependent special district, the CRA is subject to state statutes and “you cannot deviate from the statutes,” Buhr said.
He contacted the Attorney General’s office, but it doesn’t provide any firm rulings unless there is a request for a formal opinion.
“I am required to have council approval to ask for the Attorney General’s opinion,” Buhr said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland made a motion, which was seconded by Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard, to have the city attorney pursue a legal opinion from the Attorney General’s Office concerning the consolidation of the three CRA Advisory Boards and turning them into an autonomous board.
The City Council approved the motion by a unanimous vote.
City Manager David Flowers asked Buhr how long it takes to get an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office.
Buhr responded, about two to three months.
Buhr said, in the event there is an issue with what the city wants to do, he will also ask the Attorney General if the city can dissolve its current CRA and then reform it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.