AVON PARK — The City Council agreed to seek bids for the mold removal in the city-owned Brickell Building on Main Street, after getting little or no follow-up response from the subcontractors who have checked the structure.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Utilities Director Josh Turner said he spoke with a local firm who was in contact with a subcontractor who checked the building. They were expecting to hear back from the subcontractor, but he won’t return their calls.
A representative from the local firm believes subcontractors don’t want to touch the project due to the liability from the large amount of mold in the building, he said.
Turner said when he was at the building, a subcontractor seemed like he was “100 percent” ready to do the job.
“We were out there discussing where they were going to put the dumpsters to remove it and how he was going to clear the top floor and never heard back from the guy,” Turner said. “I don’t have any solution for it.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said if these were subcontractors, then the city needs to put the project “out to bid.”
Turner said, “Have some people come in here and look at it and whoever gets that bid then they are locked into doing the job.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson made a motion to have the mold removal project go out to bid. Sutherland seconded the motion.
Council approved the motion by a unanimous vote.
The agenda included a Mold Remediation Protocol report for the building from Professional Air Monitoring, LLC, Goldenrod (Orange/Seminole counties), which states the removal of contaminated material should extend two feet past the visible mold contamination. The impacted building materials must be cut out in a controlled manner in order to reduce the level of dust and spread of mold.
Two-man teams should be employed and HEPA vacuums should be used to control dust, the report states. Heavily contaminated wood building materials may require sanding and/or wire brushing. Any items not capable of being cleaned will be discarded and replaced.
The report covers the mold removal protocol for various materials including: particleboard, plywood, concrete flooring, tile and linoleum.
