AVON PARK — The city’s solid waste will be staying closer to home after a cost analysis showed added costs negated the savings from trucking the trash to the Okeechobee landfill.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said in 2014, based on the recommendation of the then city manager, the City Council decided the city’s landfill waste would be taken to Okeechobee County instead of the Highlands County landfill.
The former city manager “convinced” the City Council that it was a cost saving measure, Flowers said.
He noted according to the cost analysis created in April 2014 as compared to the actual findings:
• Added mileage for using Okeechobee was 90 miles extra per round trip – the actual is 94 miles.
• Garbage trucks get 7 miles per gallon – it was not calculated as empty or full for mpg.
• Eight trips per week was the original stipulation – it is actually 14 trips per week, often three trips daily, which assumes 67,116 miles extra per year.
• Originally stipulated that Okeechobee was only $20 per ton – it has been $25 per ton since the contract was written. The Highlands tipping fee was $45 per ton in 2014 and remains at $45 per ton.
• Originally stated that no overtime would be needed – solid waste overtime expenditures increased after the Okeechobee agreement.
• There was no assumption in original documents for added repair/maintenance – garbage truck maintenance costs increased after the Okeechobee agreement.
Flowers’ cost report showed there was a presumed total savings over five years of $580,000 (based on the landfill per ton tipping fees of $25 at Okeechobee County and $45 at Highlands County), but the increase in overtime and maintenance (not including the current year) resulted in a presumed total savings of $316,333, which does not include the replacement of a garbage truck with a new truck at a cost of $300,000.
Since it was by council approval to use the Okeechobee landfill, Flowers said he sought council approval to take the city’s solid waste to the Highlands County landfill.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “It’s a no brainer for me.”
By a 4-0 vote council approved Flowers’ suggestion. Councilwoman Brenda Gray was absent from the Monday council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.