AVON PARK — The City Council discussed recently working out agreements with three non-profit groups for their use of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Field Complex.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, representatives from the Boys & Girls Club, Avon Park Youth Football and a semi-pro football team spoke about their service to the youth of the community and their willingness to work with the city in using the fields and facilities at the MLK complex.
But, before they spoke, Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked what if other organizations want to use the fields, how would that be handled?
Mayor Garrett Anderson said that is what the City Council was going to decide.
Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the agreements get more and more complex as more entities want to use the complex, and especially if the public is going to use it.
Eltoro Lewis of Avon Park Youth Football said his group has no issue with anyone using the field. The common area is the football field and the concession stand.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland, who supports bringing youth football group back to Avon Park, said it was removed from the complex in May of 2017 because of “issues,” but they were paying their own way.
Before making any decisions, the City Council wanted to hear from the other two organizations that use the complex.
Bill Sadlo of the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota said the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County was already in financial straits when Hurricane Irma struck. A year ago it was $149,000 in debt, but there is no debt now.
In December 2017 the Boys & Girls Club of America asked the Sarasota Club to help the Highlands Club, he said. That management agreement expires on Dec. 31.
The Highlands Boys & Girls Club serves 264 kids throughout Highland County with 160 of those being served in Avon Park, Sadlo said. There is no cost to parents for the club’s services to the kids.
He wants to strengthen the club’s partnership with the city and work with other groups serving the city’s youth.
Sarasota Boys & Girls Club Vice President for Advancement Michael Doyle said they would like to have the naming opportunity for the building and rooms.
He understands that the Martin Luther King Complex is “The Martin Luther King Complex.” If the club could have the opportunity to name the building and name the interior rooms it would really help sustain that need to raise money in this community, Doyle said.
The naming rights would expire when the lease agreement expires, Buhr said.
City Councilwoman Brenda Gray said the building was named after Martin Luther King Jr. because the city doesn’t have a street named in his memory.
“I think it would be a disgrace and an injustice for anybody to come in and try to rename the one place that the citizens of Avon Park have named after Dr. Martin Luther King,” she said. But, there was no problem with the naming of the rooms inside the building.
Doyle said he understood the sensitivity of it. In Sarasota they have a complex name and then building names, but it will always be the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex in Avon Park.
It was agreed that only the interior rooms would be named and not the main building at the complex.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, since it doesn’t have its own recreation program, the city is getting a heck of a deal with the Boys & Girls Club.
Next, Adrienne Diaz spoke about Heartland Lions football team for those 17 and up. The group is a non-profit 501c3.
The team, which has a roster of 56, would like to continue to be based in Avon Park at the MLK Complex, she said.
Buhr will be working out the details of the agreements for the organizations’ use of the facilities at the MLK Complex.
