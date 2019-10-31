By MARC VALERO
AVON PARK — A tractor driven by a city worker toppled two power poles, but no one was injured in the accident that occurred near a city water plant.
Interim City Manger Kim Gay informed the City Council on Monday that on Oct. 18 a city employee was at the water plant on Bell Street operating a Kubota tractor and backed into a guy-wire toppling two power poles and three transformers.
Nobody was hurt, she said.
Duke Energy has done an investigation and they are going to hold the city responsible. Gay said the company will likely send the city a bill for the repair/replacement costs.
There were two guy-wires there: one had a yellow sleeve on it and the other one didn’t, she said. “That is a brand new Kubota and you can’t see out of the back even if you turn around and there are all the trees behind it.
“So when he turned around the best that he could, because there is no backup camera, he is not going to see that guy-wire if it doesn’t have a yellow sleeve because of all the trees in there. It is just going to blend right in,” Gay said.
The employee cleared a drug screening test.
“It was truly an accident,” Gay said.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr advised Gay to turn it over to the city’s insurance company.
Gay said when she hears from Duke Energy she will inform council of the amount the power company seeks from the city.
Councilman Jim Barnard recommended having employees walk around the areas they will be working. Many utility companies do that and they put out cones in the back of the vehicle so they have to walk around and pick the cones up to be sure there is nothing underneath it.
After the meeting, Gay said many residents didn’t have power for about six hours.
