AVON PARK — The Brickell Building will be appraised before setting a price or minimum bid for the two-story structure owned by the city’s Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency.
City Manager David Flowers told the City Council recently that he gave a potential investor and his wife a tour of the Brickell Building and they have “much” interest in seeing what they can do with the building.
The land development regulation calls for a maximum of 10 apartments on the second-floor, but the previous owner was going to set it up with 19 apartments, Flowers said. He doesn’t know how the previous owner was able to “get by” with that many units.
“We are starting to research the building plans that were done through the building department and the county to see how he was actually going to get by with that,” Flowers said. “Obviously something was done and inspected because the bathrooms were pretty much complete; the wiring had been done; the plumbing had been done.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked if the previous owner of the building had gotten a variance?
Flowers said he doesn’t know and that is what staff is trying to find out.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard asked if that was the same person who had received CRA money?
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland responded, “Yes, $60,000; he had six store fronts and got $10,000 for each store front.”
Flowers said the man interested in the building wants to know a price. The property appraisal is $462,000.
“I don’t know what you all paid for it; I don’t know what you have got in the building,” he said.
Both Sutherland and Barnard said the city paid $365,000 for the building.
Sutherland said now the city is paying interest on it.
Council discussion cited $80,000 spent on a new roof and additional money on parking lot improvements.
Flowers asked if the City Council wanted to set a price for the building or sell it through an auction.
Anderson said, “I always thought from the beginning, was to get it to where it is salable, which I believe at this point is to get back the mold test, which we should be right on the verge of, and then market it.”
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the best way to sell it is through a bid with a minimum, in case someone gives a very low bid. Before setting a minimum bid, the building should be appraised.
Sutherland said the number of parking spaces for the building has to be determined. She doesn’t want to sell the whole parking lot.
With 10 apartment units, the building should have 17 parking spaces, according to the council’s discussion.
The City Council agreed to have Flowers obtain an appraisal of the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.