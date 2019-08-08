SEBRING — Mary Ann Weeks, also known as Ann Carden, 59, of Avon Park, found herself back in the Highlands County Jail on Sunday after Sottile Bail Bonds made the decision to no longer continue on the bond.
Known as “Bondsman Off Bond,” when a bondsman decides to not continue on a bond, the defendant is remanded back to the custody of the jail and that bondsman is no longer responsible for producing that defendant in court.
According to Sottile Bail Bonds, Weeks violated the conditions of her bond, including paying her bond with a worthless check and changing addresses without notifying the bondsman.
Weeks was arrested May 23 after a fraud investigation that took place on Jan. 30. Weeks was charged in relation to incidents at Big T Tire and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, both in Avon Park.
In the Big T Tire incident, Weeks faces two charges of grand theft of $300 but under $5,000; two counts of fraud, obtain property communications of $300; two counts of fraud, impersonation using someone’s ID without consent; two counts of forgery, altering public record certificate; and two counts of forgery, passing forged altered instrument.
In the O’Reilly’s incident, Weeks faces similar charges including grand theft, fraud, counterfeit an identification and petit theft.
Weeks was booked back into the Highlands County Jail. Her bond is set at $22,000.
