AVON PARK — An Avon Park woman tried to run over a man with her vehicle during a domestic dispute in a store parking lot, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute call around 11 a.m. Tuesday between a man and a woman at the Dollar General store on State Road 64 West, Avon Park.
The sheriff’s report stated there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle occupied by Geddyana Castellano-Velez.
The victim told deputies that he and Castellano got into a verbal altercation about “life” when they arrived at the store.
A witness stated she saw Castellano driving quickly in an attempt to strike the victim, the report states. At one point Castellano did make contact with the victim causing him to jump over the hood of the vehicle to prevent him from being run over.
While deputies spoke with the victim, Castellano was seen throwing a glass object away from the vehicle toward the back of the store.
A deep tire impression in a grass area from the Chevrolet Malibu Castellano was driving indicated that she was driving the vehicle quickly and recklessly as stated by the victim, the report states.
Deputies located 5.2 grams of marijuana in the Malibu.
Castellano was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and destroying or tampering with evidence.
Castellano was being held Wednesday at the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $9,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.