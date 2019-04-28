AVON PARK — Two Avon Park women face charges for attempting to obtain Florida vehicle titles with fraudulent title documents for multiple vehicles from out of state.
Tra’Kera Monique Sharond Davis, 24, and Elisha Katoya McFarlane, 31, both of Avon Park, were each charged with selling a counterfeit motor vehicle title, perjury in an official proceeding and fraud-impersonation/attempting to use the identification of another person without consent.
A Florida Highway Patrol report states that McFarlane potentially titled numerous vehicles by fraud when she knowingly entered the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office on three occasions in 2018 to title four vehicles using counterfeit or altered vehicle titles.
An FHP report also states that Davis potentially titled numerous vehicles by fraud when she knowingly entered the county Tax Collector’s Office on three occasions in 2018 — June 18 and July 26 and 27 — to title four vehicles using counterfeit or altered vehicle titles.
False statements were made when fraudulent vehicle identification numbers were used on the title applications and it was indicated that the vehicles were gifts, the report states.
The FHP investigation involved a total of 12 out-of-state vehicles from Alabama, District of Columbia, Georgia, and Louisiana.
Both Davis and McFarlane were being held in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $12,000 and an additional $2,000 on out-of-county warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.