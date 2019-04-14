AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park had sought the return of an overpayment of salary from former city manager June Fisher, but faced a potential legal battle.
Fisher had given her 30-day notice with the city on Nov. 7, but at the Nov. 13 special council meeting, the City Council accepted her resignation immediately.
The City of Avon Park sought the return of an $8,000 overpayment to Fisher, but Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr informed the City Council recently that the legal proceedings over the issue would cost the city more than the actual money it wants back.
Fisher hired a Lakeland attorney, who stated in a letter that if the city was going to demand the return of $8,000, Fisher would then claim she was being terminated without cause, which according to her contract, entitled her to five months of severance pay and benefits amounting to $41,000.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he recalled that at the Nov. 13 special council meeting he asked Fisher if she preferred to stop working for the city immediately or continue on the job for 21 days, until the end of her 30-day notice.
Fisher said she didn’t really care and Councilwoman Brenda Gray made a motion to accept Fisher’s resignation immediately, Barnard said. It was passed by the City Council and Fisher left her seat at the administration table and sat in the audience.
“She resigned without an issue immediately; it didn’t seem like she cared,” he said. “By accident they paid her those 21 days even though she didn’t work.
“I don’t think she deserved that pay and I don’t think she legally deserved it, but council decided that is on her character whether she wants to give it back or not,” Barnard said. “I guess she is going to keep the money and I hope she is happy with it because it just shows what type of person she really was and is.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said this shows Fisher’s character in a negative way and she did such a poor job for the city.
Let DeSoto County realize what type of employee they have, she said. “I hope DeSoto is happy with what they got.”
Fisher was hired Jan. 2 as a planning manager for DeSoto County.
Sutherland said, ironically if Fisher had been doing her job in the City of Avon Park, she would have been more cognizant of the height of the Duke Energy power poles that will be going through downtown.
She never mentioned to the council how tall the poles were going to be in the right of way that she was so willingly wanting to sell to Duke, Sutherland said. Fisher never once questioned the power company about the height of the poles.
So when the City Council made the decision back in June 2018, it didn’t have all the information it needed at the time to say whether or not they should have sold the easements to Duke Energy, she said.
Avon Park Politics: They eat their young.
