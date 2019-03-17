AVON PARK — The 2019 Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Miss Avon Park Pageant will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Union Church, 106 N. Butler Ave.
Admittance to this APCC event will be $5 per person, and free for children under 3 years of age. Additional information on this annual community event can be found by visiting the Miss Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or email Celeste Carr, pageant director, at celestejcarr@aol.com.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, established in 1904, is located in the heart of Downtown Avon Park, across from the Historic Hotel Jacaranda. APCC is supported by local businesses and provides many incentives for its members.
For more information about the APCC, visit theapcc.net.
