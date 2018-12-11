AVON PARK — Art students from Avon Park High School received the surprise of a lifetime when they walked into the Lakes Wales Arts Center and saw their own art professionally displayed, complete with the gala treatment including live music and catering.
For the past eight years the Avon Park High School Arts program has been a beneficiary of the Drive 4 UR School (D4URS) program sponsored by Ford Motor Company and Bill Jarrett Ford. Through the D4URS program, a total of $60,000 has been raised to benefit Avon Park High School to date.
Avon Park High art teacher Kiri Crommett said her students’ field trip to the Lake Wales Arts Center to look at some artwork really amazed and surprised them when they saw their own artwork hanging on the walls.
Planning and executing the surprise was a team effort, she noted.
Avon Park High was one of only two schools in the nation selected to be a part of a promotional video for the Ford Drive 4 UR School fundraiser.
The art classes had a film crew visiting while they were in class and filming them at work, as well as interviewing several of them. The film crew also attended the gallery visit with the students.
This was a wonderful experience that allowed the students exposure to the film industry and the creative individuals who make the camera magic happen, Crommett said.
Bill Jarrett Ford General Manager Doug Gentry witnessed the student’s excitement and enthusiasm during their visit to the art gallery.
“Bill Jarrett Ford is proud to support several community organizations, like Avon Park High School, with the goal of impacting and improving the lives of students in arts, music and sports programs that are unfortunately subject to budgetary constraints,” Gentry said. “It was such a pleasure to see the overwhelming reaction from the students who have dreamed of seeing their creations on display for the world to see.”
Crommett said APHS Fine Arts is extremely thankful for the opportunity and would like to thank Bill Jarrett Ford and Gentry for their support through the years.
The D4URS program allows the community to test drive Ford vehicles while the participating dealership donates $20 per test drive. In total, the community can help raise up to $6,000 for the participating school.
To date, Ford Dealerships across the United States have helped raise more than $35 million for local schools and nonprofits, thanks to their hard work and the Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.
The money raised during the Drive 4 UR School program has helped ensure that extracurricular activities like sports and music programs continue to thrive.
