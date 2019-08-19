AVON PARK — Parents of Avon Park High School students received a call or saw a post on social media that would make their heart skip a beat. A “weapon was discovered by a Highlands County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy,” the post said. The following line said there was no threat to students or the staff and was meant to assuage fear. The investigation is still ongoing.
About 12:30 p.m. an anonymous student told School Resource Deputy Jim Brimlow that a 17 year-old male student had a gun. Officials with the Highlands County Sheriff’s said the deputy had the suspect in custody within about three or four minutes.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge with The School Board of Highlands County said the male suspect would be a sophomore if all the credits were updated in the computer.
“He had him almost immediately,” Scott Dressell, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It shows that the SROs are there to protect the students and staff.”
The gun was a loaded semiautomatic handgun, which was found in a bag in the student’s possession. The student had the bag on his person, according to authorities.
Lethbridge said the school was not put on lock-down. The school district did send automated calls to all parents and guardians of Avon Park High School students.
“You have to look at each situation,” Lethbridge said. “We can’t overreact on every unfounded rumor. The second piece to that is you may spook an individual that does have a firearm and is under lock-down. Every situation is unique and law enforcement is always involved in a situation like this.”
Lethbridge said the situation was handled safely and efficiently by the staff and the SRO.
“This was outstanding,” he said. “We ask people to stick with the slogan, ‘If you see or hear something, say something to someone who can do something about it.’ It is a concept that we have been working on with students and staff. It does work.”
Although it was unfortunate a gun was found on the campus, Lethbridge was proud of the way the situation was handled.
“We are very happy with the response from law enforcement, administration and the student body, especially the student who said something. That student prevented a tragedy and is a hero,” he said.
Lethbridge said there will be a meeting in the next few days with staff and administration.
“We will have a debrief and make sure everyone felt comfortable at different stages,” he said. “We want to get feedback. We have been working on communication.
“There is a balance because you want to give the parents everything immediately but there is an investigation portion too,” Lethbridge said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is being charged with three third-degree felonies; possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.
It is not known at this time how the student got possession of the gun. Officials said it is up to the State Attorney’s Office as to whether the suspect is charged as a minor or an adult.
A follow up social media post from the School Board of Highlands County read in part: “Thanks also to the student who remembered how important it is to See Something, Hear Something, Say Something! This is an example of how this initiative can help bring a potentially dangerous situation to a peaceful resolution.”
Authorities want every student to know they can remain anonymous.
