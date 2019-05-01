SEBRING — Two Avon Park Middle School students pleaded no contest Tuesday on a single count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and agreed to serve 18 months of commitment in a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.
The female students, both 14, were taken into custody April 17 at Avon Park Middle School after a teacher located a folder the girls were trying to find.
Inside the folder were written plans to make contact with nine identified individuals, three of which the two students described as picking up in a vehicle, transporting and killing, a sheriff’s report stated. Six other victims are named in the plans to be killed.
The students were each originally charged with nine counts of criminal attempt to conspire capital felony (premeditated homicide) and three counts of criminal attempt to conspire third-degree felony (kidnapping).
Prior to the Juvenile Court proceedings Tuesday, Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said the charges were combined into one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
One student was represented by public defender Rhonda Whittaker, who told Judge Angela Cowden that the juvenile had a very, very difficult decision and needed an opportunity to speak with her mother.
The student’s mother spoke of being “petrified” with the “very difficult” circumstances.
The public was asked to wait outside the courtroom for about 30 minutes and when the court proceedings continued, Whittaker said after negotiations with the state attorney, the student would plead no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Whittaker said her client agreed to serve in an 18-month Department of Juvenile Justice commitment program and would have no contact with the alleged victims.
Whittaker commented that in her 18 years as an attorney, it was one of the “hardest things I ever had to do.”
As Cowden asks every juvenile about their state of mind when making a plea, she asked the student if she had any mental health issues. The girl said she has bipolar disorder and noted another mental health issue.
Whittaker recommended “intensive counseling” for the girl.
The second student also pleaded no contest with the same conditions as the other girl — an 18-month DJJ commitment and no contact with the alleged victims.
Assistant State Attorney Heather Beato noted the detailed plans one of the girls had made to kidnap and harm students.
Cowden said both girls would be in a “high risk” 18-month commitment program, which would have periodic reviews. They could be released earlier, but not longer than 18 months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The problem I have is that we want to put age restrictions on kids for things like smoking, drinking, driving, voting, etc. But when it's convenient, we treat them as adults when it comes to criminal prosecution. While this matter demands action, it's concerning that we can move the goal posts depending on who is refereeing and who it benefits. Either they are minors or they are not. I'm fine either way but at what point do minors at age 14 suddenly become adults? Only when there is a crime involved? Something is wrong here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.