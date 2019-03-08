APMS to present The Lion King Jr.

AVON PARK — Avon Park Middle School Drama students have been diligently rehearsing for “The Lion King Jr.” performance scheduled at 6 p.m. today in the APMS Commons.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the performance, which has a $5 admission for adults and $3 for students.
The students have been building sets, learning about sound and lighting, rehearsing and working hard to get ready. This is the second year that APMS has had a drama program, but the first year they are performing in a musical.
Drama teacher Larissa Gonzalez is proud of all her students and wants them to know that their hard work has not been in vain.
