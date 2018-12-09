AVON PARK — The field of applicants for the Avon Park city manager position has grown to nine providing the city council with a good pool of candidates from which to choose the next administrative head of the city.
The most recent applicants, and their current or most recent position, are:
• Ash Benzo, treasurer, City of Fort Lauderdale.
• Judith E Haggadone, retired postmaster.
• Tonya Marshall, assistant business office manager, Royal Care, Avon Park.
• Mark Schrader, retired chief deputy, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
City administration did not provide the city of residence of the latest applicants, but Marshall lives in Avon Park and Schrader is likely a resident of Highlands County having worked for many years with the sheriff’s office.
The City Council is seeking to hire someone from Avon Park .
The other applicants for the city manager position are:
• David Flowers, of Avon Park, facilities manager for Central Florida Healthcare.
• Ryan Danzey, of Sebring, volunteer manager for Highlands County Habitat for Humanity.
• Timothy Day, of Cape Coral, until September 2018, was the association manager of Seven Lakes Golf and Tennis, an adult condominium community, in Fort Myers.
• Bill Lawrence, town manager of Warren, Maine.
• Samantha Mootoosammy, of Avon Park, U.S. Postal Service mail carrier.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Saturday that he missed the meeting when the city council decided to seek a city manager who lives in Highlands County in the 33825 zip code (Avon Park area).
“I think that was a great decision on the members of the council that did that [who commented] ‘there are a lot of good people in Avon Park so they should be able to find somebody from the Avon Park area to take this position,’” he said. “The fact that we have so many applicants, I haven’t seen the last list, but I think there are at least three or four from this area.”
It shows that the talent is out there and people are interested, Barnard said. He is looking forward to going over the decision on Dec. 20 and hiring somebody that is the most qualified to get the city back to running the way it should be.
Barnard said he agreed with the other council members to not provide an employment contract right away until the person who is hired can prove they can do the job.
The advertised annual salary for the position is “$90,000 plus excellent benefit package.”
The deadline for a completed application and resume is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A candidate will be selected at a special City Council meeting at 6 p.m., Dec. 20.
