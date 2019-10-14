By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has a total of five applicants for two new assistant principal positions.
The positions are not adding more personnel, but are part of the changing of two lead teacher positions to assistant principal positions to reflect the responsibilities that have been an ongoing part of the positions.
On Sept. 10, the School Board approved changing the lead teacher positions at the Academy at Youth Care Lane and the Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College to assistant principal positions.
The board heard about the responsibilities of the two positions and discussed at length what level of assistant principal — elementary, middle or high — to make the Academy and Career Institute positions. The Board decided to make it at the level of a middle school assistant principal, which has a base salary starting salary of $62,593.
Due to the change in the positions, they were re-advertised as assistant principal on special assignment.
The applicants for the Academy at Youth Care Lane assistant principal position are: Marsha Davis and Shawn Mae Warren (Sebring Middle School ESE support facilitator). Davis is currently the lead teacher at the Academy.
The applicants for the Career Institute at South Florida State College assistant principal position are: Hillary Hathaway (Lake Placid High School teacher), Warren and Julia Burnett. Burnett is currently the lead teacher of the Career Institute.
