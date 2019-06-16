SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has four applicants for the principal position at Fred Wild Elementary School and nine applicants for a Sebring High School assistant principal position.
Fred Wild Elementary Principal Jeannie Inagawa is moving to Georgia to be with family, and Michael Haley is transferring from his assistant principal position at Sebring High into the new position of director of safety and security.
The applicants for the Fred Wild Elementary School principal position are:
• Kimberly Riley — assistant principal at Avon Park High.
• Cheryl Vermilye — assistant principal at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School.
• Allisa Burke — assistant principal of Fred Wild Elementary
• Joy Scott — from outside the district.
The applicants for the Sebring High assistant principal position and their position for the 2018-19 school year follows, (note some are already slated for new positions for the 2019-20 school year):
• Seth Lambert — principal at Sebring Middle School School.
• Eydee Grice — guidance counselor at Park Elementary School.
• Shawna Warren — resource teacher at Sebring Middle.
• Robert Germaine — resource teacher at Memorial Elementary School.
• Hilary Hathaway — teacher at Lake Placid High School.
• Donald Ridgeway — Dean at Lake Placid Middle.
• David Holder — an assistant principal in Osceola County.
• Latroi Andrews — Title I supervisor in Polk County.
• Miriam Carballo — ESE Staffing Specialist in Hendry County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.