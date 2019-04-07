SEBRING — Practically everywhere you look, people are multitasking in their vehicles; putting on makeup, yelling at the kids, watching YouTube or posting to social media.
People are doing many things in their car and driving has seemed to come secondary. That is why several agencies have designated April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Florida Highway Patrol said in a recent press release that 2018 saw more than 52,000 crashes related to distracted driving. That averages to 1,000 crashes a week. FHP also said April had the highest number of fatalities due to distracted driver crashes.
Many agencies came together to push the distracted driver campaign, including the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, FHP, Florida Department of Transportation, The Florida Chiefs Association, Florida Sheriffs Association and AAA Auto Club.
Local law enforcement has seen an uptick in distracted drivers over the years. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler weighed in on the topic.
“I would say mobile devices are by far the most common,” Fansler said. “I think very few people actually use CD’s anymore. With so many apps on cell phones to stream music, social media, text messaging, and actual voice calls, the mobile device is second to the steering wheel as to what is in the driver’s hand while driving.”
Law enforcement officers locally and statewide are urging drivers to pay attention and put phones and other distractions out of reach.
Cmdr. Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department concurs with Fansler.
“I do think distracted driving is a huge problem and seems to be getting worse, especially with younger drivers,” Hart said. “Drivers paying more attention to their cell phones rather than on the road and vehicles around them seems to be the biggest distraction today.”
“At any given moment, there are multiple ways for a driver to be distracted,” FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault said. “Not only does distracted driving endanger the person behind the wheel but also the passengers, fellow motorists, pedestrians and bystanders. It is up to each of us to make the commitment to drive safely. No distraction is worth risking a life – whether it be your own or someone else’s. Focus on the road. Everything else can wait.”
News reports show 16 first responders or repair workers have been killed this year by distracted drivers. Alert drivers should have seen the emergency lights and moved over to the farthest lane or drastically lowered their speed; it is the law.
Hart was asked if he saw a difference between distracted drivers on the highways or secondary streets.
“I don’t think that this issue is more prevalent in any one area or roadway,” he said. “I’ve seen distracted drivers on our local roads, highways, and even on interstates. In today’s world with everyone having smartphones capable of just about anything, we constantly see drivers with their faces glued to their phone screens while operating a vehicle.”
Hart explained that law enforcement could not pull drivers over for distracted driving as a primary offense. But that may soon change.
“Florida; however, there is a push to make this a primary offense this year, which would enable us to better enforce distracted driving,” he said.
According to the News Service of Florida, a proposal that would make it easier for police to cite motorists they see texting while driving is ready to be heard by the full House. On Thursday, the State Affairs Committee unanimously backed a measure (HB 107) that would shift texting while driving from a “secondary” offense to a “primary” offense.
Currently, police can only cite motorists for texting behind the wheel if they are pulled over for other reasons. By making it a primary offense, police could pull over motorists for texting while driving.
Last year, the House approved a similar proposal, which did not advance in the Senate amid concerns about issues such as racial profiling, the News Service reports. The House proposal this year would require law-enforcement officers to record the race and ethnicity of people who receive citations for texting while driving, a requirement that is not in the Senate version (SB 76).
The Senate bill has cleared three committees and is next slated to go to the Rules Committee, according to the News Service of Florida. The Senate proposal would lead to a public-awareness campaign, with warnings being handed out to violators from Oct. 1 through the end of the year, at which time citations would start to be issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm hopeful the law takes effect making this irresponsible driving a primary offense and that the penalties are high enough to make those responsible think twice. Your cell phone isn't important enough to jeopardize the safety of others on the highways.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.