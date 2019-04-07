SEBRING — Tuesday marked the official start of two months of initiatives recognized for a day, a week or for a whole month.
It started with a ceremony on the front lawn of the Highlands County Courthouse to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, followed by a proclamation by the Board of County Commission — which then proclaimed other initiatives.
Water Conservation
Elizabeth “Libby” Pigman, regional representative for South Florida Water Management District, requested county commissioners recognize April as Water Conservation Month. Commission Chair James “Jim” Brooks read the proclamation.
With water being a basic and essential need of every living creature, and local and state governments and agencies working together to increase awareness of the need for water conservation, the proclamation asks to note April — typically a dry month — as a time to educate citizens about how they can help save water.
This will be done through various educational programs and special events, with reminders that every business, industry, school and citizen can make a difference by finding ways to conserve water use, the proclamation stated.
Library Week
Samantha Roll with Lake Placid Memorial Library asked the county commission to mark April 7-13 at National Library Week.
As read by Brooks, the proclamation stated that libraries have long served as trusted and treasured institutions, where librarians act as information experts, guiding people to the best information resources and adding meaning to those facts.
Brooks read that librarians level the “playing field” for all with regard to information access, especially regarding the changing information landscape and the skills needed to thrive in a digital world.
Thus, he said, libraries and librarians look beyond traditional roles and provide more opportunities for community engagement and deliver new services.
Also, he said, libraries support democracy and effect social change by providing equitable access to information for all library users regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or socioeconomic status.
International Museum Day
Commissioners proclaimed May 18, 2019, as International Museum Day, to celebrate the unique educational and cultural opportunities available through museums. Casey Wohl Hartt, lead consultant for the Tourist Development Council, presented the request and Brooks read it into the record.
He stated that museums play a vital role in preserving local history, telling stories about the past while providing insight into the future by maintaining and nurturing those historical links.
Brooks stated local museums would mark the day with special exhibits and speakers, and encourages all Highlands County residents to recognize the importance of museums and to work together to preserve such institutions.
Travel and Tourism
Hartt then presented a request to recognize the first full week of May — May 5-11, 2019 — as National travel and Tourism Week to promote the value of travel and tourism to the national economy and image, as well as Americans’ well-being.
Brooks again read the proclamation that stated travel to and within the United States generates $2.1 trillion in economic output and supports 15 million jobs.
In recent years, Brooks read, tourism’s indirect and induced impacts on Highlands County’s economy have generated $220 million in economic impact, 2,160 jobs, $147.8 million in direct spending and saved each Highlands County household $169 per year in tax revenue.
Brooks stated the Highlands County TDC exists to stimulate local tourism, support development of local tourism marketing programs and increase the prosperity/welfare of local residents.
In an effort to make the county a premier destination, Brooks read, the TDC has built partnerships with communities, businesses and non-profit institutions.
Also, the proclamation stated, travel and tourism professionals act as ambassadors for the county, and have the opportunity to bring more residents and business to the county through tourism.
