SEBRING — Calvin Lamont Brown Jr., 29, of Arcadia, was shot at about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lemon Avenue. Brown was pronounced dead in an ambulance en route to Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Sebring Police Department Cmdr. Curtis Hart said Brown was possibly visiting a girlfriend in the area.
“Calvin was found on the sidewalk on MLK Boulevard,” Hart said. “He had multiple gunshot wounds.”
Hart did not want to give any details out about the suspect(s) while police are still investigating the incident.
Brown also uses the street name ‘Lil Man, according to arrest reports in the DeSoto Clerk of County Courts. Brown was recently released from prison on March 1. In July 2017, Brown was ordered to be incarcerated for four years for selling and manufacturing marijuana, fleeing law enforcement and driving with a knowingly suspended license.
“If anyone has any information on the case, we ask that you please call Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart with the information,” Hart said.
Information can be given through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-866-226-8477. Tips may qualify for a cash reward.
Brown is the second individual to be shot and killed in the past three days in Highlands County.
