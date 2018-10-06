SEBRING — It was March, four years ago when local realtor Debbie McCullough felt a lump in her breast. Initially she wasn’t too worried as she just had a routine mammogram that past October.
“I kind of blew it off at first,” McCullough said, who had no risk factors or family history of breast cancer.
“I had been warned several years ago that I had extremely dense breasts and a mammogram might not necessarily detect cancer,” she said. McCullough was soon scheduled for a follow up mammogram and ultrasound. The second mammogram detected nothing, but the ultrasound found a mass.
Cancer had already spread into McCullough’s breast tissue from a nearby milk duct. She had already decided if there was ever anything in her body, she would opt for a double mastectomy. Six weeks after her procedure, McCullough had four rounds, or 12 weeks, of chemotherapy.
“From August to October I went for treatment.” She also opted for cold cap therapy during chemo. “It helps you to keep your hair and I kept enough of mine that most people didn’t even know I was undergoing treatment,” she said.
McCullough had reconstructive surgery four months after chemotherapy and then endured nine months of intravenous treatment due to a triple positive cancer variant.
“About every three weeks I’d go in for my I.V. to shut down the protein related to my type of cancer,” she said. “Thankfully there were no symptoms.”
As life got back to normal, McCullough began to reach out to local politicians about the issue of preventative screening for those with dense breast tissue. “Other states had legislation in place, but not Florida. I contacted many legislators, but only Denise Grimsley responded.”
McCullough applauded Sen. Grimsley’s dedicated efforts sponsoring legislation requiring women with dense breast tissue be made aware of their risk factor.
“You would think it would be a no-brainer, but it was such a challenge to get the state to adopt this,” McCullough said. The bill was finally passed and as of July 2018, women with dense breasts will be notified of such on their mammogram report.
Grimsley explained that while it took quite a while to find a sponsor for this bill once that was in place it went right on through. “It was clear women need to know and our hospital informs them so they are aware they may need additional screenings due to personal risk factors,” Grimsley said.
The majority of states now require women to be notified of their breast tissue density. Six states also require insurance coverage for comprehensive ultrasound or MRI screenings for those with dense breasts. Florida unfortunately is not currently one of them. The state also does not yet mandate advisement of additional screening procedures or require insurance coverage for supplemental screening.
While insurance coverage varies, Grimsley notes how most physician offices and hospital staff work diligently to ensure any benefits available are in use for such screenings. She also mentioned there is a state consumer advocate for the department of insurance who can be reached via your local legislator.
“Insurance can be hard to navigate, so work with your providers to ensure your benefits are fully utilized,” Grimsley said.
Quick to admit dense breast awareness is now her personal soapbox, McCullough focuses on education, believing women are the last ones to take care of themselves. Urging those identified with dense breast tissue to be cognizant of their risk factors, she urged additional screening. Realizing expense may be a deterrent for many, her efforts to educate women on ultrasounds or breast MRIs continue. She also hopes to see such screenings be covered by Florida insurance providers.
This “fabulous journey,” according to McCullough, seems odd when one speaks of a cancer experience, but McCullough is thankful.
“I was diagnosed, had my surgery, chemo and reconstruction without any complications,” she said. “It turned out to be a wonderful ending.”
While she’d like OB/GYNs to be more proactive in informing patients, McCullough urged women to ask questions about their breast tissue density and stay informed about screening options.
“A mammogram isn’t always the solution and as a woman you need to know what’s best for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.