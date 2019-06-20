Breaking news for web

AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of an individual. The incident happened in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Pleasant Street at about 10:52 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials said a man (probably on foot) robbed another man who was standing near the street. The suspect robbed the man and took off on foot.

HCSO is asking for the public's help in locating the subject, who is described as a Hispanic male about 5 foot, 9 inches. The suspect was wearing all black and a hat. He was last seen just after 11 a.m. on Summit Avenue heading toward Main Street, Sheriff officials said.

If anyone should see the suspect, call the Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.

