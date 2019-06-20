AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of an individual. The incident happened in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Pleasant Street at about 10:52 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officials said a man (probably on foot) robbed another man who was standing near the street. The suspect robbed the man and took off on foot.
HCSO is asking for the public's help in locating the subject, who is described as a Hispanic male about 5 foot, 9 inches. The suspect was wearing all black and a hat. He was last seen just after 11 a.m. on Summit Avenue heading toward Main Street, Sheriff officials said.
If anyone should see the suspect, call the Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.