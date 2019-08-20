SEBRING — Every once in a while, the case of Maria Elena Sanchez resurfaces at the Highlands County Courthouse.
She was acquitted of first-degree arson in 2012 for reasons of insanity. Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said her most recent hearing was just to ensure she was getting the psychiatric care she needs.
The most recent review was Aug. 8. Her last review before that was June 5 and the next review is Dec. 4.
Her arrest was on Feb. 15, 2012, when she was 43 years old, the same day that a temporary injunction had been served against her by the arson victims for an allegation of domestic violence.
At the time, Sanchez lived with the victims, a man and woman, at a house on Castile Avenue in the Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District.
Arrest reports at the time state that on Feb. 14, 2012, Sanchez got into a fight with the victims over a request for $500.
They had refused because Sanchez had a gambling problem, reports said. Victims also told deputies that Sanchez had become agitated and violent in the past over such disputes.
Sanchez was staying with the victims at the time, and victims said everyone was inside and in bed by 10:30 p.m. that night.
However, at 4 a.m. Feb. 15, the victims were awakened by a smoke detector going off and found a fire burning in the living room.
The woman went to get Sanchez while the man attempted to fight the flames, reports said, but Sanchez was not in bed or anywhere in the house.
The victims found the front door open, and said that part of the living room was where the fire was concentrated.
They also found a gas can burning by the front door. The man kicked the can out into the lawn to get it away from the house, and later told deputies he recognized it as the full two-gallon can from their garage, reports said.
While trying to fight the flames, he was severely burned on his legs and lower torso. The woman loaded him in their car and drove him to nearby Florida Hospital (now AdventHealth Sebring).
Hospital staff reported the fire to 911 dispatchers at 4:36 a.m., reports said.
After fire crews put out the blaze, the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal ruled the fire as arson.
At the hospital, talking to deputies, the victims named Sanchez as the suspect, given their house was locked with no forced entry, and she was the only other one with them.
Deputies noted that Sanchez, who should have been at the house, was not at the hospital with them.
At 4:55 a.m., as Highlands County sheriff’s deputies spoke to victims, Sanchez reportedly called from a public telephone at the Farm Store Shell Station at 6229 U.S. 27 North, a 17-minute walk from the victims’ house, based on Google.com/maps.
She told dispatchers her children had been kidnapped and she wanted to be taken to a safe house. When deputies arrived, she agreed to speak with them at their offices about the kidnapping.
With her, reports said, she had personal documents and notes, four bottles of prescriptions, iron supplements, headphones and a cellular phone with a charger.
When told deputies would contact those at the Castile Avenue home, Sanchez reportedly said the woman there would claim a false relationship to her and might be involved in the abduction.
Deputies contacted another relative of Sanchez, who said her children were grown, living in Miami and Pennsylvania.
As the case progressed through the court system, Sanchez had a competency hearing on Dec. 30, 2013. Circuit Court Judge William Sites found her incompetent to continue on Jan. 8, 2014, and committed her to the Department of Children and Families that day.
On Jan. 24, 2014, she was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
