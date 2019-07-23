LAKE PLACID — The annual Caladium Festival draws artists from far and wide. Some participate as vendors and sell homemade jewelry, arts and crafts and fine art of all types of mediums. Other participate as guests to the festival and are seeking inspiration.
And other artists enjoy the challenge of the festival’s art competitions. Besides cash prizes and bragging rights, the winners of the children’s art and adult art competitions grace the walls of local banks for the year. The images of the artwork are also used to promote the next year’s Caladium Festival on brochures, websites and other promotional items.
Pari Sharma is the proud 11-year-old who won the children’s division. She won $50 and her artwork will hang in the Lake Placid branch of Wauchula State Bank in the front lobby. Her design is also on the youth-sized children’s T-shirts.
Sharma will be in the sixth grade at Lakeview Christian School in the fall. Her school art teacher, Marian Sullivan, said she has great talent. Sullivan set out a bunch of caladiums for her students to draw.
“Many drew the foliage in vases, but Pari drew her caladium by themselves,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what she does next.”
Sharma said she used watercolor pencils as her medium of choice.
“I feel honored that out of all the artwork, the judges picked mine,” Sharma said. “I am glad that everyone will see my artwork hanging up.”
Sharma said her parents are very proud of her and she has won many awards. Her mother is saving her money winnings for her.
Michele Weidner’s artwork is on the festival’s major banners and promotional items this year. The adult T-shirts are being sold in colors complimentary to the caladium artwork she rendered last year.
Weidner’s piece consisted of caladiums, of course, with butterflies, ladybugs and dew droplets. She used acrylics as the medium and said she used butterflies because she is an enthusiast.
“That was only the second time I painted on a canvas,” she said. “I am normally a gourd artist. Since then, I have started doing acrylic pouring and painting on top of it when it’s dry.”
Weidner shows her work through the county at various shows and has a Facebook page, Flyawaygourds.
The art competition artwork can be seen throughout the Caladium Festival at Mid-Florida Community Room, adjacent to Stuart Park in downtown Lake Placid. The artwork will be judged and ribbons adorned. Festival-goers can vote for the People’s Choice Award.
