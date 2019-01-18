SEBRING — It will likely be decided soon by The School Board of Highlands County if Firemen’s Field will be getting Astroturf and if artificial turf will be considered for other football fields in the district.
At a December School Board workshop, John Shoop of the Sebring Firemen Inc. proposed installing Astroturf on the football field at Firemen’s Field to reduce maintenance costs and to improve the safety of the players. The field is used by Sebring High School.
The School Board wanted to see the sports facilities at Avon Park and Lake Placid high schools before making a decision about Firemen’s Field.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said Thursday the board looked at all the high school football and baseball fields and sports facilities during the campus walk-thru tours on Tuesday and Wednesday.
At the Tuesday School Board meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore will request a board workshop on Feb. 4 to discuss the athletic facility needs and another workshop on Feb. 5 to discuss the district’s other capital needs.
Howerton said after the Feb. 4 workshop, the Firemen’s Field lease would likely be placed on the agenda of the next School Board meeting.
Howerton spoke about Astroturf with Deron Collins, a former Highlands County coach, who is now coaching at Lakeland High School.
According to Collins, plans call for all new athletic fields at district schools in Polk to have Astroturf because of the savings on water and maintenance.
As long as she has been on the School Board (20 years), Howerton said there has been an ongoing effort to maintain the district’s athletic fields, but it is an ongoing expense with the fields continuing to have issues.
“It is something I would really be interested in considering,” she said of Astroturf. “It is doing what is safest for our students, but also in the long run spending taxpayer dollars, but I think on that we can use the half-cent sale tax.”
If it will last for 15 years and save on maintenance, Howerton said.
Avon Park High School needs a well and pump for irrigation of the athletic fields and fill dirt and resodding, she noted.
So should Avon Park High also have an Astroturf football field?
“I am exploring what is going to be our best and last us the longest for our dollars — so I am open,” to something that will last, Howerton said.
She noted that Avon Park High athletics had damage from Hurricane Irma that still hasn’t been addressed such as the press boxes and the batting cage needs repair.
Concerning the Firemen’s Field lease, under the current 15-year agreement, which expires July 31, 2019, The School Board of Highlands County is paying a total of $95,000 annually for Sebring High School’s use of the athletic fields and facilities at Firemen’s Field. The base lease is $35,000 per year with $60,000 added 15 years ago to build the locker room and concession buildings.
The Sebring Firemen, Inc. want the lease to continue at $95,000 per year to pay for the Astroturf.
At the December workshop, Avon Park High School Athletic Director Mort Jackson said his school’s football field was nothing but weeds at the beginning of the year.
It was noted that due to the higher quality soil, Lake Placid High School had fewer athletic field maintenance issues.
