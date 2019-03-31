SEBRING — Ronald Wayne Stivers, 50, of 603 Max Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on Wednesday by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. Stivers is being charged with violating his probation because he was not at his home without his parole officer’s knowledge or permission.
The arrest reports show Stivers being on “Community Control” for two years after being found guilty of failing to comply with registration laws as a sex offender on Oct. 25, 2018. According to HCSO, Stivers was “convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Ogle County, Illinois, in 1997 and criminal sexual assault in 1998 and has two previous failure to comply with registration requirements arrests,” the press release said.
Officials at the Sebring probation office said “Community Control” is basically house arrest. Offenders cannot leave their homes except for work or church, and must account for their whereabouts at all hours of the day.
On Wednesday, a deputy arrived at Stivers residence at 12:30 p.m. to verify his address. Neighbors told the deputy that he was not at home. However, the deputy knocked on the window and doors of the house. When he peered in the window he did not see anyone.
The deputy waited and called Stivers about 1 p.m. According to the arrest report, Stivers told the deputy that he was not home because he was renting a U-Haul truck. The deputy told Stivers why he was there and requested Stivers to get home.
Stivers said he was busy returning the rental vehicle and told the deputy to come back to the house at a different time. The deputy told Stivers to return to his home and he would be waiting for the parolee.
The deputy called Stivers’ parole officer. The parole officer said Stivers did not have permission to be away from his home.
The parole officer said he had permission to be out from 9-11 a.m. for a doctor appointment. A condition of Stivers’ parole condition is to be confined in the home except for half an hour before or after an approved scheduled event.
At 1:13 p.m., a Dodge car pulled up and Stivers got out of the passenger’s side. The deputy was able to identify Stivers by his license.
The arrest report says that during an interview, Stivers said he told the parole officer that he would be moving furniture and would be out longer than his doctor’s appointment. He said he was given permission but the parole officer did not document it. He could not prove it though.
}At the end of the interview, Stivers was arrested and taken to the county jail. He is being held without bond.
