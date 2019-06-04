SEBRING — Highlands County sheriff’s authorities said they need help finding friends or family members of an elderly woman who died recently. St. Lucie County Community Services also reached out to the online community for help.

“St. Lucie County’s Community Services Department is looking for family members or friends,” according to a public report. “Evelyn M. Smith, 73, of Sebring died May 22, 2019.”

Renee Scott, St. Lucie County Human Services representative, said Smith was transferred from a hospital in Sebring to Lawnwood Medical Center, but was unsure as to the circumstances. She said she received a report about the elderly woman’s death, but didn’t know much else.

“I’m not sure when she was transferred,” Scott said. “I didn’t even have a picture.”

Officials said anyone with information should call the St. Lucie County Community Services Office at 772-462-1777.

