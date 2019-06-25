SEBRING — Autopsy reports received Tuesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office confirm that two young men, found dead Saturday in separate groves, were victims of homicide.
However, the Sheriff’s Office has not officially released the manner of their deaths, citing that the two matters are related to active investigations for which several detectives are seeking leads.
“We have multiple detectives doing everything they can to solve these cases,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Scott Dressel.
Deputies began working the case Saturday when workers in orange groves nine miles apart from each other found the bodies of 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan of Sebring and 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams of Lake Placid.
Williams was in a grove near Riverdale Road in the Avon Pines area.
Morgan was found in a grove near Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring, not far from his latest listed address on E.O. Douglas Avenue.
Sheriff’s officials said Morgan also had addresses in the last two years in Plant City and at two places in Lakeland, as well as Mulberry on April 12 and Bowling Green on June 11.
Sebring Police Department had already issued a missing persons report on June 20 for Morgan, last seen between 9-10 p.m. June 18 in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue.
Authorities do not know yet where Williams was last seen alive.
When officials first reported the bodies and investigation, they said the two men were shot, but wanted to wait on the medical examiner’s report before making an official statement.
In addition to not wanting to release the exact cause of death, detectives also said they are not ready to explain how the murders are related, just that they are convinced there is a connection.
Officials have not yet determined whether or not the two victims knew each other.
Dressel did confirm that the connection is not a serial killer, nor other such general danger to the community.
The Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help, though. Anyone with information on Morgan is asked to call Detective Michael Parker. Information regarding Williams should be relayed to Detective David Pearlman.
Call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be sent in by using the Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Tipsters could receive $3,000 for useful information.
