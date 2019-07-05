LAKE PLACID — Normally a day filled with friends, cookouts and fireworks, the Fourth of July will never be the same for Melvin Olds Jr.'s family. The 45-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area behind a home on Cochran Drive in the Highway Park subdivision just before noon Thursday.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Olds was seen alive just hours before his body was discovered.
The Sheriff's Office released a preliminary statement regarding the cause of death Thursday. The medical examiner was at the scene Thursday and said he did not find any other wounds on Olds' body besides those from animals, most likely dog bites.
By Friday afternoon, after an autopsy, Dr. Stephen Nelson, District 10 Medical Examiner, determined that the preliminary cause of death was from over 100 dog bites on Olds' body.
The medical examiner said the bite size matches up with the dogs that were trapped and captured by Highlands County Sheriff's Animal Services between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
The final cause of death will be determined when the toxicology report comes back. Toxicology reports can take several weeks to complete, officials say. DNA was collected and will be compared to the DNA of the captured dogs.
The medical examiner was joined in the autopsy by Highlands County Sheriff investigators and a biologist from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
HCSO Animal Service's Lt. Clay Kinslow said his deputies trapped six medium-sized dogs and believe them to be the culprits. The bite marks may match, but Kinslow is looking for irrefutable DNA evidence. Most of the dogs are a pitbull mix. Animal Services will not release pictures of the dogs until they are found to be the dogs that were involved.
The six captured dogs were the same dogs that were reported being seen in the area Thursday at about 8:30 in the morning, according to Kinslow.
“We sedated the dogs and measured the teeth marks to find a match,” he said. “They took swabs for DNA. That will take a while to get back. We can't hold the dogs responsible if they aren't.”
Until then, Kinslow said the dogs will be quarantined and cared for until they get DNA the results back. He and his staff will determine what to do with the animals at that time if the dogs are innocent.
“While we may have the dogs that were responsible for this horrible tragedy, we won’t know for sure for a while,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a press release Friday. “I want to encourage residents of Highway Park and the surrounding area to be on the lookout for any loose dogs, especially those that seem aggressive. We don’t want anyone else to be injured.”
“In my 27 years of law enforcement, I have never seen anything like this,” Kinslow said.
He said a pack of dogs hanging around together could turn aggressive quickly.
“Parents and grandparents need to be mindful when the kids are playing outside,” Kinslow said. “If you see an unfamiliar dog, don't run. Watch to see if its tail is wagging or if it is aggressively growling or barking. Make lots of noise and holler.”
Animal Control can be reached Monday through Friday at 863-402-6730; at night or during weekends call 863-402-7200.
The stray animal issue was raised at the Highway Park All Community Meeting on June 8, according to Highway Park Neighborhood Council President Evelyn Colon.
“People talked about it at the meeting,” Colon said. “It's nothing new. There are dogs without tags and run loose. Residents are afraid to leave their homes, especially because of the breeds. We were told to call the Sheriff's Office if we saw any and report the owner if we knew who the owners were.”
Highlands County has a leash law for dogs and cats. "All dogs must remain on the owner's property at all times unless they are on a leash under the direct control of the person in custody of the animal, even if the dog remains within your sight and hearing and is trained to obey your commands," the county's Animal Services website states.
It further states, "Any dog or cat found roaming, wandering or running at large can be impounded by Animal Services."
Kinslow urges everyone to be vigilant about stray animals in their yards and to call HCSO, Animal Services or 911 if it is an emergency.
"Everyone needs to know that they have every right to protect themselves and their families," he said.
