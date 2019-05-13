SEBRING — The school district’s aviation/aerospace classes will be moving next school year to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1240’s Aviation Development Center (ADC) at the Sebring Regional Airport.
Highlands Aviation/Aerospace Program Director John Rousch, who has been teaching aerospace curriculum in the Highlands School District for 20 years, said it is an exciting situation bringing the program from all three high schools to the EAA Center.
“We are recruiting kids for the program and it is really an exciting opportunity,” he said.
During their school day, the program’s students will be bused to the EAA Center twice a week in the mornings for the classroom and lab sessions that include building an airplane and other activities, Rousch explained.
Prior to his retirement from the school district, Rousch taught the aviation program at Lake Placid High School along with the shop and drafting programs.
After his retirement, the program was on hiatus until a local corporate sponsor provided support to reinstate the program two years ago with an online program with lab hours on the weekends building an AirCam aircraft.
This school year the program was offered in the morning for one period at Lake Placid High with the students going to the airport on Saturdays for their lab hours.
“The next step is what we are doing next year where all three high schools will have kids coming out to the airport and we will conduct the session out here,” on Mondays and Wednesdays, Rousch said. They will be in the classroom for one period and then in the hangar for the second period building an airplane.
On the Friday “C” day class schedule, students will remain at their high school and work on assignments in their Chromebooks based on what they are doing in the aerospace program.
“To have them out here at the airport and be able to do the hands-on activities plus be in the middle of all the aviation activities is just the best way to do it,” he said. The program will accept about 10 to 12 students per school.
Currently the students are building an aircam that is owned by astronaut Story Musgrave, which will be completed during the summer, Rousch said. For the next school year the students will be building another AirCam, which is owned by Dr. Ronald Owen.
A lot of the students who have been in the program will be taking the advanced class next year, he said. They will be able to jump right into it and help the new kids learn how to handle the tools and put things together.
“It isn’t a make believe lab activity, they are going to actually build the airplane,” Rousch said.
For additional information, contact Rousch at rouschj@highlands.k12.fl.us, call or text 863-273-0522.
