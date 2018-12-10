SEBRING — Sebring Middle School 7th and 8th grade Advancement Via Individual Determination, AVID, classes drew and submitted pictures in a contest to create the front of the 2018 Christmas card for the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc. Numerous artistic and beautiful designs were collected, with three from each class selected as finalists by SMS AVID teachers Ms. Joy Cocanougher and Ms. Sarah Miller. The six finalists were 8th graders Sujedji Anton-Gomez, Angela Roblero-Figueroa, and Savannah Widdon; and 7th graders Tori Altman, Nayli Mendoza, and Michael Senton.
Champion for Children Foundation staff and volunteers then voted on the winning drawing, with 8th grader Savannah Widdon being awarded the 2018 Sebring Middle School AVID Card Creation contest winner. Her original drawing of the Foundation office will be printed on the front of the Champion for Children Foundation’s Christmas card this year and mailed throughout the county and United States. Champion for Children Foundation Founder and Chairman of the Board, Kevin Roberts, especially treasured Widdon’s card depicting the Foundation’s main office building decorated for Christmas.
A special award was also presented to 7th grader Tori Altman for Best Thematic Design. Her bright words depicting the super hero theme from the 2018 Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala will be displayed throughout the 2018 holiday season in the lobby of the Circle Theatre.
Winners and finalists were given award certificates and a $5 gift card to TopHat Coffee located within the Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring.
Champion for Children Foundation CEO, Carissa Marine, said, “It is always impressive to see our students’ talents and creative artwork. We are truly grateful SMS AVID students have once again shared their individual creativity and artistic abilities with our community.”
Ms. Miller’s 8th grade class also hung Christmas lights and bows along the fence and garden area next to the Champion for Children Foundation office, dedicated in memory of Ila & Kinsley Cox. For more information on the Champion for Children Foundation, visit ChampionforChildren.org, or stop by in person: 419 E. Center Ave. Sebring, Fla. 33870.
