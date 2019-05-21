AVON PARK — Jose Diaz was eating lunch Tuesday at Wendy's in Avon Park when he saw people looking at something outside and he saw smoke, got into his car and then called 911 when he saw a house was ablaze down the street.

The flames were shooting up 30 feet into the air, he said.

Kensone Daniels thought it was his friend's house that was on fire, but when he got closer he saw it was the house next door.

"I was banging on the door and windows, but nobody was home," he said. "I am glad it didn't spread," he said, noting there were trees next to the house. 

After the initial fire seemed to be quelled, firefighters entered the wood frame structure at 908 Dyal St. to continue their efforts.

Diaz pointed out a small area of flames on the left side of the roof and also at a window on the left side of the house. 

Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said no one was home when the fire started and there were no injuries.

According to officials, City of Avon Park Fire Department responded to the scene, with Highlands Lakes station 1 providing area coverage and Highlands County Fire Rescue Emergency Medical Services providing rehab support.

The Highlands County Property Appraiser's website shows the house is owned by Santillan Maricela.

As of press time, official word on the cause of the fire is unknown.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments