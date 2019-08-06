AVON PARK — James Tyrese Ancrum, 20, of Avon Park, has been charged with one count of felony robbery with a firearm after an incident Tuesday, July 30.
According to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, an armed robbery was reported in the area of Ridgedale Apartments, at 720 S. Fairview Terrace in Avon Park. The two victims, identified as Kristen Pressley, 22, of Sebring, and her juvenile companion, were contacted via Snapchat by a subject using the username “_Your_Rican_” to purchase marijuana.
According to reports, the victims were instructed to meet the subject at Fairview Terrace in Avon Park. Upon arriving, reports said, the victims contacted the subject again through Snapchat and he met them a short time later. The subject reportedly told the victims that he was out of marijuana but still collected $40 from them and informed them that a second subject would contact them via Snapchat to deliver the marijuana.
“_Your_Rican_” was later identified by law enforcement as Rafael Davilla Jr. who was on house arrest, according to reports, a fact which he told the two victims during the incident. This was confirmed through probation and parole, reports said.
A short time later, reports said, the victims were contacted on Snapchat by username “TAY WORLD tm (snake cartoon)...RIP.” who requested them to walk down the street where the victims met the second subject, later identified as Ancrum. The victims followed Ancrum to 520 Malcolm St. where, authorities say, Ancrum produced a handgun and demanded money.
Ancrum jammed the handgun into the chest of Pressley, reports said, and demanded money. Pressley pleaded with him and told him that she did not have anything.
Ancrum struck Pressley on the right side of her face, reports said. He then demanded money from the second victim and took her cellphone. He also took a wallet from Pressley. According to reports, the wallet belonged to the brother of the second victim.
Ancrum was identified through Snapchat, reports said. The username “TAY WORLD tm (snake cartoon)...RIP” was attached to the name “James0104” and deputies linked this name through social media to Ancrum, who resides at 417 Las Palmas Circle in Avon Park.
According to reports, the southwest corner of this complex ends at the east end of Malcolm Street where the incident occurred.
A photo line-up was conducted with Pressley who identified the photo of Ancrum as the suspect who committed the armed robbery, reports said. Based on this information, deputies charged Ancrum with felony robbery with a firearm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.