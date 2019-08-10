AVON PARK — Desmoine Tavarez Knight, 29, of Avon Park, allegedly entered a woman’s home just after midnight on Wednesday.
According to reports, Knight entered the victim’s home shortly after midnight Wednesday morning and forcefully jumped on the victim, grabbed her by each of her arms and began to forcibly shake her against her will. The victim sustained a laceration to her lower lip from her teeth striking her lip during the shaking.
The victim’s shirt was also torn in the assault, reports said. When a witness entered the residence and saw the altercation, Knight fled the scene on foot, according to reports.
Deputies found Knight at his home on Lake Avenue in Avon Park shortly after the incident, reports said.
Knight was arrested and charged with one count of felony burglary with assault or battery.
