AVON PARK — Special agents found a local man shared child pornography with others via his personal computer.
Nathan Ray Cowles, 36, of 2485 Lake Lillian Drive in Avon Park, was arrested Wednesday by a special agent from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Cowles was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device (computer), and one count of electronic transmission of child pornography.
According to the arrest report, Cowles used eMule, a free peer-to-peer file sharing application, to share the child pornography files with other users. Investigators “had received downloads of suspected child pornography” from the suspect’s device.
A search warrant was issued Wednesday and investigators confiscated Cowles’ three computers. Cowles provided the password for his computers and the password for the internet, authorities say.
Images and videos of child pornography were found on his computers, the report states. Videos show children engaging in sexual conduct and being sexually battered, and “videos depicting the sadomasochistic abuse of children were located,” authorities say.
Investigators say Cowles used the computer to carry out the “felonious acts of possessing, transmitting, and promoting child pornography.”
