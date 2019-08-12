AVON PARK — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies caught up with an Avon Park man Thursday who had an outstanding warrant for petit theft and fraud.
Deputies responded to information that Cody Lee Hunter, 26, of Avon Park, was at his residence on Shop 16 Road in Avon Park. Hunter holds an active warrant in Highlands County for two counts of misdemeanor petit theft ($100 or more) and one count of felony scheme to defraud (less than $20,000), according to reports.
The charges stem from two separate incidents in which Hunter took money from victims in exchange for performing landscaping duties. Hunter failed to complete the agreed upon job in both cases, reports said.
Deputies pulled up to Hunter’s home and while awaiting a second unit, observed a white male walking along Shop 16 Road. When deputies asked the man if he was indeed Cody Hunter, he said “yes,” reports said.
Deputies attempted to apprehend Hunter by placing his hands behind his back when Hunter was able to free his right hand away from the deputy and spun his body away, according to reports. Hunter was then redirected to the hood of the patrol car where deputies were able to regain control and place him under arrest.
Hunter was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence.
