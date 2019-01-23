AVON PARK — The traffic pattern has been changed recently as the road project continues on the extensive reworking of the U.S. 27 and State Road 64 intersection.
In its most recent Road Watch report, The Florida Department of Transportation notes the following:
• Traffic Switch on SR 64 both eastbound and westbound. Motorists will be switched to the north side of the road onto the newly constructed travel lanes. It is advised that motorists watch for workers in the construction zone and obey the posted speed limit.
• On U.S. 27 southbound, traffic has been switched to the right onto the newly constructed concrete travel lanes. U.S. 27 northbound traffic should follow detour signage to accesses businesses on the west side of U.S. 27.
• North Hart Avenue on westbound SR 64 is closed to traffic. Please follow detour signs and watch for workers in the construction zone.
• Motorists should expect U.S. 27 northbound outside lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are replacing existing roadway with concrete pavement on U.S. 27 southbound from West Pleasant Street to Paulk Street, U.S. 27 northbound from Dyal Street to West Hill Street and on SR 64 from Self Avenue to U.S. 27.
The contractor is also milling and resurfacing the existing roadway on U.S. 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from Collier Avenue to Self Avenue, installing curbing and gutters, installing traffic separators, sidewalks, traffic signals, streetlights and signing and pavement markers. A single continuous lane closure on U.S. 27 will be in place during intersection construction.
Additional lane closures, single-lane flagging operations and temporary lane shifts will occur during nighttime/overnight hours on U.S. 27 and SR 64. The contractor is Concrete Services LLC. Estimated project completion date is early 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.